DJ Michael ‘5000’ Watts celebration of life to be held on Feb. 16

The Brief Michael "5000" Watts' celebration of life, or "King's Day", will be held on Monday, Feb. 16. The family announced it would be held at The Bell Tower on 34th. Guests are asked to wear black, gold, or white. The attire is casual and Swishahouse paraphernalia is welcomed by family.



The family of Houston hip-hop icon Michael "5000" Watts announced they would be rescheduling his celebration of life to Monday.

‘King’s Day' for Michael "5000" Watts

A statement was put out by Watts loved ones sharing the special tribute event planned for Watts, "King's Day", would be on Monday, Feb. 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The family invited the community, friends, and all who wanted to pay their respects to the event, which will be held at The Bell Tower on 34th at 901 W 34th St.

Guests are asked to wear black, gold, or white. The attire is casual and Swishahouse paraphernalia is welcomed by family.

Those unable to attend the celebration in person can livestream it. The links will be shared at a later time.

If you would like to send flowers, the family states they can be sent to Troy B. Smith Funeral Home at 9013 Scott St.

DJ Michael "5000" Watts dead at 52

The backstory:

Watts' family and Swishahouse Records released statements on his passing on Jan. 30.

The DJ's family said he "developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes causing a sudden cardiac death." They say he passed away on Friday surrounded by loved ones.

"We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey," the family's statement reads.

Swishahouse Records credits its founder for helping "define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop."

"Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement," the record's statement reads. "Beyond the music, Michael Watts was a mentor, a cultural curator, and a builder of opportunity. He believed in ownership, creativity, and the power of storytelling through sound."