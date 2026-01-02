2-alarm fire at abandoned Spring facility under control, 50 firefighters at the scene

Multiple Houston-area fire departments were called to assist with a large structure fire in Spring early Friday morning.

What we know:

The Timber Lakes Fire Department was called to Sawdust Road near Melda Road about a commercial structure fire at an abandoned building which used to be a pet boarding business. According to officials, the Woodlands Fire Department were asked to assist.

Firefighters with The Woodlands say the crews used master streams and ground monitors to put out the fire from outside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Timber Lakes Fire Department on Facebook

There was a partial collapse of the building.

According to authorities, a second alarm was called to bring more help to the scene, which brought a total of 20 trucks and 50 firefighters to battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The Woodlands FD say the fire was under control shortly after 2 a.m. and a majority of the units were released.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

What's next:

The fire is under investigation by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.