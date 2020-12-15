Santa promises to visit, asks children to wear face masks

Santa Claus is busy at his North Pole workshop this year, even during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Despite the worldwide shutdown, Mr. Claus is promising children around the world he still plans to visit on Christmas Eve. This year, he's asking children to keep following their parents advice to wear their face mask and practice social distancing.

Santa Claus spoke from his village workshop in Rovaniemi, Finland. It's one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country. Visitors can tour the shop year-round and can even visit his trusted reindeer.

"I can tell you all the preparations are going extremely well," Santa said. "All of us have to be very good and nice, and all of us have to follow all of the public health recommendations and social distancing rules."