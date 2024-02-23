In a hearing held on Friday, it was said a new step was being taken in the trial for the Santa Fe High School Shooting.

According to attorney Nicholas Poehl, attorney for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, physicians at the North Texas State Hospital are looking to provide new therapy and cognitive testing to attempt to return Pagourtzis to competency so he could stand trial.

In January, the accused Santa Fe High School shooter was ordered to be recommitted to North Texas State Hospital after being deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for the deadly May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Pagourtzis has been undergoing treatment at the mental hospital for the past five years, so he could be mentally competent to stand trial.

Rosie Stone, the mother of one of the murder victims, expressed her disappointment stating, "The justice system is just flawed."