Emotions ran high among families affected by the Santa Fe High School shooting as jurors delivered a not guilty verdict for the shooter's parents, sparking outcry among the grieving relatives.

Gail McLeod, mother of Aaron Kyle McLeod, was struck with disbelief at the verdict. "You’re not making the people who should be accountable even one percent accountable," she remarked, signifying a grave lack of justice. Similarly, Rosie Yanas Stone, whose son Chris Stone was also a victim, felt an overwhelming sense of disappointment, having expected a different outcome from the jury.

"The jury seen the same thing we saw. We saw the same evidence and for them to come back blatantly zero accountability, that’s hard to swallow," Stone said. "I was in disbelief but I felt like anything else you say is not even important because you’re not making the people that should be accountable even one percent accountable because that’s what this is all about accountability," McLeod added.

Several parents conveyed their belief that the jury had a critical opportunity to set a legal precedent in Texas that was ultimately overlooked. "The jury had the chance to make an impact here in the state of Texas. I do not believe the jury went in with the correct state of mind that they were supposed to have for this. They did not understand the assignment. If there’s another school shooting and that child gets a hold of their parents' guns those 10 jurors now have blood in their hands," Stone said.

Despite the outcome and having to relive the shooting for three weeks as the civil trial proceeded, parents felt it necessary. "This was a good thing regardless of the outcome. We are winners because we ended up with more information than what we walked in with."

Both mothers are involved in the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation, which aims to honor the memory of the 10 victims. The memorial hopes to serve as a testament to the lives lost and a space for remembrance.

"Yes, this horrible tragedy happened. We want you to remember our kids every day. Every day you see it, we want you to remember them, and remember to be vigilant," McLeod said.

When asked what they would say to their sons now that the trial had concluded, the message was one of love and persistence. "I'm doing my best," Rosie intended to convey to Chris, highlighting her continued efforts to honor his memory. Gail wished she could express her love to Aaron one more time, vowing to work towards preventing future tragedies.

The Santa Fe Ten Memorial is designed to focus on the celebration of life and memory of the 10 individuals lost and not the tragic event itself. For more information on how to donate click here.