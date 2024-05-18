After six years, a memorial will be built at Santa Fe High School to honor the 10 people killed on the campus on May 18, 2018.

The agreement between the Santa Fe 10 Foundation and the school district was announced on Saturday ahead of the annual Run In Remembrance 5K run that raises funds for the memorial. Despite initial resistance from the school board, a definitive location has now been secured to honor the victims.

The memorial, set to be a $2.5 million park and reflection area, will serve as a place for the community to remember and heal. The design for the memorial was unveiled to the public for the first time during the Run In Remembrance event in Hitchcock on Saturday.

Megan Grove, Chair of the Santa Fe 10 Memorial Foundation, expressed during the announcement, "There is no blueprint for how a community recovers." Grove has collaborated with various memorial committees to ensure the area appropriately honors the 10 individuals who lost their lives.

"The new concept has a lot of aspects that are going to benefit everybody," Santa Fe ISD Board Trustee James Grassmuck said. "Now it's time to try and raise some money."

With the agreement in place, both the district and foundation leaders are looking forward to moving forward and bringing the memorial to fruition.