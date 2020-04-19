San Marcos police officers, suspect identified in ambush shooting

article

The City of San Marcos has released the identities of the officers who were shot while on duty Saturday evening. They have also released the identity of the suspect who opened fire on the officers.

On April 18, officers from the San Marcos Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call when they were ambushed by a suspect with a rifle. One of the officers was killed and two others were injured, according to the city.

“We lost a fine young man, faithful officer and friend last night,” Klett said. “Our hearts are heavy as we pray for Justin Putnam’s family and for our two officers fighting for their lives today,” said San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett at a press conference Sunday morning.

The city has now released the identities of the officers and the suspect who opened fire upon them.

Officer Justin Putnam

Officer Justin Putnam (SMPD)

Officer Justin Putnam, 31, was killed on Saturday night when a suspect ambushed him with a rifle. Putnam came from the City of Austin. He graduated Cum Laude from Texas State University and had been a member of the SMPD since November 3, 2014. Putnam was engaged to be married. His father is a veteran of the Austin Fire Department.

Officer Frano Stewart

Officer Franco Stewart (SMPD)

Officer Franco Stewart, 27, is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening. Stewart came to SMPD on December 3, 2019, after serving with the McAllen Police Department for two and a half years and briefly serving with the U.S. Border Patrol before returning to street patrol.

Officer Justin Mueller

Officer Justin Mueller (SMPD)

Officer Justin Mueller, 38, is in critical condition after being shot on Saturday evening. Mueller joined SMPD as a telecommunications operator in 2007 and rose through those ranks to become a supervisor. He started his service as a Licensed Police Officer on June 7, 2019. He has worked remarkably to attain his dream of becoming a police officer.

Both of the wounded officers are in critical but stable condition in the ICU at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle.

The city says that the shooter has been preliminarily identified as 46-year-old Alfredo Perez Delacruz of San Marcos. Delacruz was found inside his residence deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city says. SMPD is currently working with the Texas Rangers to confirm his identity and if he has a criminal record as it appears he may have operated under several aliases.

Alfredo Perez Delacruz

“We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of support and on-the-ground aid we received from these and other law enforcement partners,” said Klett.

A patrol car will be parked at City Hall, 630 East Hopkins Street, near the police and firefighter statues along Hopkins Street. Members of the public may leave memorials for Officer Putnam’s family and SMPD around the vehicle. For information on donation opportunities, the public is encouraged to follow SMPD on Facebook.