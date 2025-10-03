San Jacinto County: Two arrested, accused of trafficking family members

The Brief A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly trafficking members of their families. A cold case from 2023 was reopened last month, with witness and victim statements collected as evidence. Both suspects are said to be in custody with a million-dollar bond.



Two people have been arrested following an investigation into them allegedly trafficking their family members.

San Jacinto County: Suspects accused of trafficking family members

What we know:

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, Glyn Banning and Jeremy Waltrapp were "found to have engaged in the trafficking of persons — specifically members of their own families."

Mugshots of Jeremy Waltrapp and Glyn Banning (Photo credit: San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office)

Allegedly, the sheriff's office started getting information in Oct. 2023. They say state authorities told them of complaints about possible sexual misconduct and prostitution in the Cleveland area of the county.

The case went cold, but detectives reopened it last month. Authorities say evidence from a multi-agency investigation — including statements from victims and witnesses — confirmed the allegations against Banning and Waltrapp.

Warrants were issued for the two on Monday, Sept. 29, and they were taken into custody. Officials say they were assigned bail amounts of $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.