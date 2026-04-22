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East Downtown train crash: Woman, 2 dogs inside vehicle hit by train

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Published  April 22, 2026 8:58am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A woman was hospitalized after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train near East Downtown.
    • The woman also had two dogs in the vehicle with her, and they were taken to a shelter.
    • Authorities say the woman's vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific freight train on Sampson Street.

HOUSTON - A woman is hospitalized after a train crashed into her vehicle in the East Downtown area on Tuesday evening, according to Houston Police Department officials.

Train crashes into woman's vehicle

What we know:

Lt. Willkens reports a woman driving a Ford Expedition parked on the railroad tracks on Sampson Street between Rusk and McKinney. She also had two dogs also inside the vehicle.

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Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Authorities say the woman's vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific freight train.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two dogs were taken to a shelter.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear why the woman's vehicle stopped on the tracks.

The Source: Houston Police Department officials and OnScene TV Houston.

Houston