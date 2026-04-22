East Downtown train crash: Woman, 2 dogs inside vehicle hit by train
HOUSTON - A woman is hospitalized after a train crashed into her vehicle in the East Downtown area on Tuesday evening, according to Houston Police Department officials.
Train crashes into woman's vehicle
What we know:
Lt. Willkens reports a woman driving a Ford Expedition parked on the railroad tracks on Sampson Street between Rusk and McKinney. She also had two dogs also inside the vehicle.
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Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Authorities say the woman's vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific freight train.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two dogs were taken to a shelter.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear why the woman's vehicle stopped on the tracks.
The Source: Houston Police Department officials and OnScene TV Houston.