East Downtown train crash: Woman, 2 dogs inside vehicle hit by train

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after the vehicle she was in was hit by a train near East Downtown. The woman also had two dogs in the vehicle with her, and they were taken to a shelter. Authorities say the woman's vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific freight train on Sampson Street.



A woman is hospitalized after a train crashed into her vehicle in the East Downtown area on Tuesday evening, according to Houston Police Department officials.

Train crashes into woman's vehicle

What we know:

Lt. Willkens reports a woman driving a Ford Expedition parked on the railroad tracks on Sampson Street between Rusk and McKinney. She also had two dogs also inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Authorities say the woman's vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific freight train.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two dogs were taken to a shelter.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear why the woman's vehicle stopped on the tracks.