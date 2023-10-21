BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, is set to join the annual Mega Adoption event taking place on Oct. 21 and 22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The event is hosted by Petco Love, bringing together public and private animal shelters from across the Houston area and the state. BARC pets will also be seeking their forever homes during this adoption extravaganza.

Whether you're looking for big dogs, small dogs, senior pets, puppies, cats, or kittens, this event has it all, according to Barc. You can adopt the pets for just $35, and take your new family member home that same day.

BARC officials say All BARC pets participating in this event will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, registered with the city, and up-to-date on vaccinations, ensuring a smooth transition to their new homes.

The convention center floor will feature all available animals, and there will be meet-and-greet stations for adopters and their potential future family members.

Visit Mega Houston's website for more information on adopting at this year's event or to register as a volunteer. You can also explore BARC's full inventory of adoptable pets, including those in foster care, at Barc's website,