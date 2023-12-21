The Salvation Army faces fundraising challenges amid rising costs in Houston

The Salvation Army, one of the world's oldest charitable organizations, is relying on community support as it falls short of its fundraising goals, citing the possible impact of inflation on its efforts to assist Houstonians in need.

As the iconic red kettles dot the Houston area, Major Rob Webb, Area Commander of the Houston Salvation Army, acknowledges the challenges faced during this year's Red Kettle Campaign. The organization is currently at $703,000, a significant shortfall compared to last year's total of $890,000.

SUGGESTED: Grinches steal Christmas present for Houston man's grandson, cost him $100,000

"We're doing good, but we're still a long way from our goal," states Major Webb, emphasizing the difficulties faced by individuals who have been struggling, especially with the economic challenges posed by inflation. Webb notes that those who were just getting by in the past are finding it increasingly challenging this year.

Sharon West, a supporter who donated to Red Kettle, said, "I'm not surprised. With inflation and the cost of everything going through the ceiling, most people probably can't afford to donate anything."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Major Webb highlights the increased demand for assistance, revealing that an additional 2,000 requests have come in for the Salvation Army's popular Angel Tree program. This initiative provides gifts to children and seniors in the Houston area, underscoring the pressing need for community support.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the Salvation Army's efforts. Patricia McClain, a second-year bell ringer, says she's more than happy to help.

Whether in coins or bills, the Salvation Army assures donors that every contribution, regardless of size, will be put to good use to ensure that individuals receive essential items such as toys, food, and shelter during the holiday season and throughout the year.

The organization also commits to meeting the needs of the community not only during the holidays, but year-round. The red kettles will be taken down by Saturday, but the Salvation Army's campaign will continue online through its website and app.