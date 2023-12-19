On Dec. 16, Steven Moody says he came home in South Houston near Sam Houston Tollway and Telephone Road, to his window busted out, glass everywhere, and a trail of blood leading off his property.

"You left your DNA man, that's dumb. That's really dumb," he said.

He's talking about the burglars who broke that window - then stole his cash and an ATV he bought for his grandson for Christmas.

"I'm not just frustrated, I'm pissed because you invaded my privacy. I feel violated," he said.

He says in total, he's lost $100,000 because of the burglary.

He also expressed that he wants the police to do a thorough investigation of the case. He claims he had to call them out several different times before they took blood samples or dusted for fingerprints, but says police have now done both of those tasks.

Houston police have yet to respond with a comment on their investigation.

Moody says he's going to do everything in his power to get his grandson's ATV back.

"You took somebody's gift," he said. "My gift is to make sure you get caught and I'm gonna do that."

If you have any information on who stole the ATV and cash, call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can get a cash reward for your information while remaining completely anonymous.