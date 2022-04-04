Sacramento mass shooting victims identified

article

The mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday killed three men and three women while also injuring 12 others.

The six victims killed by the gunfire have been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner.

They are Sergio Harris, 38, Devazia Turner, 29, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.

"My son was a very vivacious young man. Fun to be around, liked to have fun, smile all the time, don't bother people," his mother Pamela Harris said. "For this to happen is crazy."

Police said they believe that at least two shooters opened fire in downtown Sacramento. A description of the suspects has not been released.

Community activist Berry Accius saw the direct aftermath.

"It was chaotic," said Accius. "You got bodies everywhere, you got people running, people still trying to figure out where their friends are, people making phone calls trying to call loved ones."

The shooting started after there was a fight near an upscale hotel. Police have not said if the incidents are connected. They are also asking witnesses to provide videos or other information.

"Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act," Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said. "We know a large fight took place just prior to this shooting and we have confirmed there were multiple shooters."

It was the second mass shooting in Sacramento this year. A man killed his three children, a chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with his kids at a church in February.

"The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country," said Gov. Newsom, "and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage."