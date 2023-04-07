Gmail is the most widely-used email service in the U.S., largely because it's free and offers 15 gigabytes of space.

However, when that space gets tight, Google will offer to sell more memory, starting at $2 per month. So here's how you can avoid spending money on storage space.

The first free option is to take some time to delete the things you don't need. Go to your Google Drive storage and make sure your files are listed from largest to smallest.

Select the large files you want to delete and empty them in the trash. Then go to your trash and delete them forever.

Another reason you might be using up storage space is your spam folder.

Go into your Gmail account and select your Spam folder. There should be an option to delete all your spam messages.

The last reason your Gmail storage might be full is because of your Google photos and videos in your Drive.

Photos and videos can take up way more space than emails do.

Try going through your Google Photos and deleting all the photos and videos you don't want anymore. And be sure to empty your trash folder once you're done to delete them forever.

