Royal ISD lockdown lifted after investigation into potential threat

article

Royal Independent School District closed all campuses and initiated lockdown to investigate a potential threat on Thursday.

The campus-wide lockdown has been lifted. Transportation and dismissal will continue per normal procedures and will be supervised by law enforcement. The district has canceled all evening school activities on Thursday.

RISD says they received news of a potential threat to their campuses. The district is “working closely with local law enforcement agencies to take every step to ensure the safety of our students.”

Royal ISD sent this message to parents:

“RISD has received news of a potential threat to our campuses. At this time, all RISD campuses are on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out of any campus buildings. We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to take every step to ensure the safety of our students. RISD administration and RISD Police are actively working with local law enforcement agencies and will continue to communicate with parents and the community as additional information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.