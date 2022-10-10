Roughly 60-year-old water pump fails; 2 Texas towns left days without water

People living in Hull and Daisetta, Texas have been without drinking water for more than four days.

"Most people don’t know who to yell at right now, because we don’t have water," said Lillian England. "We’re looking at a week at least of nothing but yuck."

RELATED: Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?

An estimated 2,000 people live in Hull and Daisetta combined. On Thursday, a more than 60-year-old pumping system that supplies water for both towns broke.

"Our water supplier, which is Hull Fresh Water District Well, suffered a mechanical failure on Thursday morning the 6th," said Cindy Burchfield a council member in Daisetta. "Since that time, it leaves us with little to no water pressure."

Schools within Hull-Daisetta Independent School District canceled classes Monday and Tuesday.

People living in the communities say they have been bathing using bottles of water and sponges.

RELATED: Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26

"Any water you do get is at a trickle, and then it stops," said England. "We’re not taking baths. We’re just using a sponge bath. That’s all there’s enough water for."

"In the big cities, they have all the stuff they can take care of everyone with," said Ron England. "Out here it’s like oh sorry; you’re on your own."

Roughly six years ago, the water well in Daisetta was lost because of saltwater contamination. Since then, they’ve been receiving water from nearby Hull. The water system in Hull is more than 60 years old.

"This issue with the city’s water distribution was due to a faulty pump impeller," said a spokesperson from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The city has completed repairs. The system conducted sampling and pending those results, anticipates restoring services Tuesday, October 11. The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until sampling results indicate the system is negative for bacteria. TCEQ’s Houston Regional Office continues to monitor the situation."

LATEST TEXAS NEWS

A boil water alert remains in effect Monday evening. Officials are hopeful water services will be restored to the two towns on Tuesday.

"This is a strong, close-knit community," said Burchfield. "We take care of each other. We’re holding up to the best of our ability."