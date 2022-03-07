Expand / Collapse search

Roughly 160 Fort Hood soldiers deployed to support European operations

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:57PM
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 7 Austin

FORT HOOD, Texas - Roughly 160 soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood were deployed as part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel to support the NATO Response Force in Europe.

Deploying personnel include the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport) and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade.

fort hood deploying troops

"Our Soldiers are trained and ready," said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer. "Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region."

Those forces are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

Col. Ruedi also said the unit has ensured families were kept in the loop during the process of the unit getting ready to deploy.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter