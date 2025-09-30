Rosharon woman submitted fake claims for Eaton Fire, COVID; received $82K in relief

The Brief Joyce Turner, 57, pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $82,000 in federal disaster and unemployment benefits. Turner admitted to lying about living in Pasadena, California in a rental property that had been damaged by the Eaton Fire in January. She also admitted to submitting a fraudulent claim for California unemployment insurance, falsely claiming she had been working in California and lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was entitled to unemployment insurance benefits.



A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $82,000 in federal disaster and unemployment benefits, prosecutors announced.

Joyce Turner, 57, has been convicted of one count of fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits and one count of mail fraud.

Rosharon woman lied to receive federal disaster relief

What we know:

She admitted to lying about living in Pasadena, California, to collect $28,195 in federal relief after the deadly Eaton Fire in January 2025 from FEMA. Turner never lived in California and was not eligible for assistance, according to court records.

She also admitted to fraudulently submitting a claim for California unemployment insurance in August 2020 by saying she has been working in California and lost work because of COVID-19. California’s Employment Development Department gave Turner $54,360 in California unemployment benefits which investigators found she was not entitled to.

Turner faces up to 30 years in federal prison for the disaster benefits fraud count and up to 20 years in federal prison for the mail fraud when she is sentenced on January 26, 2026. She remains free on bond until then.

Eaton Fire

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire ignited on Jan. 7, 2025 and destroyed more than 10,000 homes and buildings, and killing 18 people in Los Angeles County.

On Jan. 8, a presidential disaster declaration was issued, so those impacted by the Eaton Fire and other wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area at the time, were able to access emergency federal financial assistance and benefits.

Victims who suffered losses, including renters who had their personal property destroyed or the use of their rental residences could qualify for benefits from FEMA could use those benefits. The benefits ranged from money for home repair, personal property damage, transportation, medical expenses, and housing assistance.