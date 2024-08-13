Rosharon shooting: Shooting reported near Don Jeter Elementary

Authorities are on the scene following a shooting near Don Jeter Elementary in Rosharon on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured in a shooting on Ellis Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The elementary was placed on ‘secure mode’ following the shooting. However, school officials said the ‘secure mode’ has been lifted.

Alvin ISD sent out this statement:

This afternoon, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office informed Alvin ISD of police activity in the area. As a precaution, Don Jeter Elementary, Savannah Lakes Elementary, and Rodeo Palms Junior High were briefly placed on a Secure protocol. The protocol was lifted shortly thereafter, and there was no impact on our school operations. We’re pleased to share that Alvin ISD had a successful first day of school, and we appreciate the swift response from local law enforcement and our school staff in ensuring the safety of our students and staff.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.