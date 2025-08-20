Fort Bend County: Gas leak reported near Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg

The Brief The leak was reported by I-69 and First Street. First Street is closed in both directions near the scene. Traffic on the I-69 frontage road is being diverted to the freeway.



Traffic is being diverted in Rosenberg due to a reported gas leak near the Southwest Freeway.

Rosenberg, TX traffic: Gas leak near Southwest Freeway

What we know:

Police say the leak is near the intersection of the I-69 frontage road and First Street.

First Street is closed in both directions from the freeway to Rice Street.

Drivers going south on the frontage road are being diverted to the freeway.

What we don't know:

There is no information about the gas leak itself.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.