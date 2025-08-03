Man killed, teen injured in Rosenberg shooting; suspect arrested, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported at a mobile home park on Blume Road. One man died from his gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old was also shot, but is expected to recover. Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups.



A Rosenberg man is facing charges for a deadly shooting that was reported Saturday night at a mobile home park, according to police.

Rosenberg, TX: Deadly shooting on Blume Road

What we know:

Police tell FOX 26 that the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on Blume Road, near Avenue H and Bamore Road.

Officers at the mobile park found a man with two gunshot wounds and a teenager with three gunshot wounds. Both were flown to a hospital.

Officials say the man was later pronounced deceased.

The teen is expected to recover.

Police say George Perez was arrested after several interviews. He is reportedly being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Allegedly, the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

Detectives are expected to continue investigating.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been identified at this time. Police say the deceased man was 40 years old, and the injured teen is 17.