On Jan. 6, many people will be enjoying Rosca de Reyes, a popular bread to celebrate the Catholic tradition of Three Kings Day!

Three Kings Day, also known as Epiphany, falls 12 days after Christmas, on January 6 every year. The holiday is said to be the day the three wise men arrived with gifts for baby Jesus.

As part of the holiday, many bake sweet bread called Rosca de Reyes which has a surprise baby Jesus inside of it. The person who gets the baby is, traditionally, the person who has to bring food door everybody.

Here are a couple of local bakeries around the Houston area where you can get the yummy Rosca de Reyes for your friends and family to celebrate Three Kings Day.

Mi Tienda

Mi Tienda is a favorite for Houstonians to get their baked goods! For Three Kings Day, Mi Tienda 1 on 1630 Spencer Highway will have a 24-foot "Rosca de Reyes" cutting at 10 a.m. with Mariachi and Misa!

Customers will get a piece of the sweet bread and if they receive a baby doll, they'll get one dozen fresh tamales on Feb. 2 for free. The same offer is available at Mi Tienda 2 at 3800 East Little York Road starting at 11 a.m. but customers will get a piece of Rosca with Hot Chocolate.

El Bolillo Bakery

This bakery was voted the Best Bakery in Texas by the Official Best of America in 2011! At El Bolillo Bakery, customers can order or drop in for Rosca de Reyes until Jan. 6! A small order will cost $25 while a large is $32.

Arandas Bakery

Arandas Bakery is a go-to for some Houstonians when they need bread, cakes, cookies, or other yummy foods! For Three Kings Day, Arandas will serve up a Rosca de Reyes you and the family can enjoy at all six of their locations. A small celebratory bread will cost $25 while a large will cost $30.

Tres Amigos Bakery

Tres Amigos Bakery is ready for you to make your Rosca de Reyes orders! Stop by their shop near Memorial City to get your sweet bread for the holiday to share with family and friends.