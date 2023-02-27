Robbery suspects ambush victim at Houston apartment building gate, victim shot

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery last month.

According to Houston police, the incident occurred on January 5 around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Fountain View.

Authorities said the victim was meeting with an acquaintance at his apartment complex. The victim stated that upon meeting at the gate, three unknown males approached them with guns and forced them to walk towards the victim's apartment.

Police said as they approached the apartment, the suspects started going through the victim's pockets and removed his money.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Authorities added that one of the suspects then shot the victim and the suspects fled the location.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The suspects are described as follows:

- Suspect 1 - Black male, wearing a navy blue hoodie and blue jeans

- Suspect 2 - Black male, wearing dark clothing

- Suspect 3 - Black male, wearing a black hoodie and light colored pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.