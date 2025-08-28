Robbery Caught on Camera: Man held at gunpoint outside his home in Aldine

The Brief Houston police are looking for two men behind a violent robbery outside a home in Aldine. The victim, Marques Francis, said he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects stole his wallet. The terrifying moment was caught on camera.



Marques Francis said he moved into a new house in Aldine and was excited about a fresh start. But after being robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway, now he’s sharing his story only with FOX 26, hoping police catch the suspects soon.

Victim robbed at gunpoint in Aldine

What we know:

Francis said he had just gotten home Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. and was cleaning his car along Canino Road when a man approached him, striking up a casual conversation about the neighborhood. Francis said they chatted for about five minutes before everything suddenly changed.

"I turn around and there was a gun pointed directly at my face. My heart was pounding. I thought I was about to die," Francis said.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the suspect confronting Francis. Moments later, a second man, an accomplice, showed up. Together, Francis said they forced him inside his home and held him at gunpoint while demanding cash.

"They told me to get on the ground. One of them had his foot on me while they went through my wallet and my car. I kept telling them I had nothing of value. I just moved in, everything was still in boxes. They had a gun on me the entire time. I just thought to myself I'm going to die," said Francis.

The suspects took off. Francis locked his door and immediately called 911. He says he’s speaking out in hopes that police can track down the men who robbed him.

"This happened on my own property, where I should feel the safest. Now, I’m extremely afraid," Francis said.

Houston police are investigating

Houston police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.