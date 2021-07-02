Roads temporarily shut down following major rollover crash in Spring

article

Constable deputies are investigating a major rollover crash in Spring Friday afternoon and asking residents to avoid the area.

Details are scarce as the incident is still active, but officials say it happened in the 21200 block of Falvel Rd and FM 2920.

It's unclear how many cars are involved or how the crash occurred but as a result, the northbound lanes of Falvel Rd were shut down by emergency crews.

This is a developing story.

