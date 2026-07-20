Road trip snacks for kids: Healthy fiber, protein options to keep them full

The Brief Keeping kids full on summer road trips requires balancing nutrition with fun, easy-to-manage snacks. Combining a protein source with a high-fiber option is the key to lasting fullness and sustained energy in the car. Involving children in the kitchen and snack selection process promotes independence and encourages them to try healthier options. Incorporating specific ingredients, like dark chocolate, can offer hidden nutritional benefits like sleep-supporting magnesium.



Packing the right snacks can save a family road trip from going off the rails before leaving town. Instead of reaching for gas station junk food, parents can keep kids full and satisfied by pairing a protein with a high-fiber option.

Good protein choices include beef sticks, peanut butter, yogurt, and dairy, while high-fiber options range from mandarins and bananas to celery, bell peppers, and whole-grain chips. Prepackaging and portioning these snacks keeps the calorie count in check and prevents major spills in the backseat.

Healthy snacks for family travel

Why you should care:

Summer break often disrupts normal routines, leading to wacky schedules and an increase in junk food consumption. Establishing healthy snacking habits now prevents mid-trip meltdowns and teaches children valuable nutritional lessons that carry over into the upcoming school year.

Healthy eating on the go does not have to be rigid or boring. Giving children a choice between designated healthy options, such as letting them pick between cucumbers or bell peppers to dip in hummus, empowers them while ensuring they still get the nutrients they need.

What they're saying:

"To make a nutritious snack, we want to pair a protein and a fiber option. When we pair these together, we feel that feeling of fullness, and we get the nutrients that we need. Dark chocolate has a great amount of magnesium, and that magnesium actually helps your child with their sleep rhythms. Get them involved in the kitchen, play some music, let them pick out a recipe. Let them be part of the process, even if it's messy. That encourages them to try what they've made, and also gives them a sense of pride. These healthy habits are for the summer, but they also last into the school year and just set our kids up for success," says Tommye Alaniz, Pediatric Dietitian.

How to get kids excited for healthy eating

What you can do:

Take some extra time this summer to invite your children into the kitchen. Let them help bake whole-wheat muffins, portion out prepackaged snacks, and mix and match their own travel combinations so they feel invested in what they are eating.

Dig deeper:

For more children's nutrition tips and family-friendly recipe ideas, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website.