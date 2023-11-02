Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Houston today for his first public event. He will speak at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc., located at 10430 Rodgers Road in northwest Houston.

Driving detours will be in place during Donald Trump's visit to Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. If you are attending the event you are asked to enter through the motorcade area.

Harris County Sheriff's Office listed the roads that will not be available during Trump's event:

North bound Spring Cypress exit

South bound Jones road exit U-Turn lane.

Officials say if you are taking the feeder road as a response to the detours, you may experience heavy traffic. You may also experience traffic from crowds who are looking for the motorcade.

The road closure will be for several hours and the event is scheduled to end at 5:00pm.