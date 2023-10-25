Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Houston next week

Former President Donald Trump will be coming to Houston next week to speak at an event.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 2 at 4 p.m. at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc., located at 10430 Rodgers Road in Houston. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

In order to attend the event, you will need to sign up for tickets to the event. Only two tickets will be provided per mobile number per event, according to the event website.

