Deadly River Oaks apartment shooting will be referred to grand jury

The Brief Two people were killed in a home invasion at an apartment complex in River Oaks. The resident of the apartment unit fired shots at the three suspects, hitting two of them. The third suspect was able to leave the scene and police are searching for them. Houston police believe the home invasion was targeted as officers found a large amount of narcotics, including marijuana and THC inside the apartment. The incident is being referred to a grand jury.



The deadly shooting during an apartment invasion in Houston's River Oaks area will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

It was reported two suspects involved in the invasion died, but a third suspect is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Deadly shooting at River Oaks apartment

What we know:

On Thursday around 10 a.m., Houston police officers were called to an apartment on Essex Lane near Westheimer Road about a burglary and home invasion.

HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson reported three suspects confronted a man in the apartment after using a large piece of concrete to break down the door. A witness saw the three suspects trying to break down the apartment unit door and called police.

The apartment resident shot at the armed suspects as they forced their way inside. According to the resident, he was alone at the time and had been tied up by the people who broke into the apartment. He was able to free himself and got a gun, firing shots at the suspects.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and the other died at a hospital. Police say the third suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV and officers are searching for him. The male shooter was not injured.

The home invasion is believed to have been targeted, as officers say they found a large amount of narcotics, including marijuana and THC inside the apartment. Police suspect no danger to the public.

Houston police report narcotics-related charges have been filed on two men.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, it was determined the shooting would be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no description available at this time for the suspect who fled the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.