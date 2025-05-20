Expand / Collapse search

Rio Bonito Road shooting: Man found guilty of capital murder in 2022 carjacking

Published  May 20, 2025 4:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The second suspect charged in connection with a deadly 2022 carjacking has been found guilty. 

Rio Bonito Road shooting: Second suspect found guilty in deadly carjacking

20-year-old Carlos Romero-Munoz was found guilty of capital murder by a judge for the shooting death of a woman in the Alief area.

20-year-old Carlos Romero-Munoz

Romero-Munoz was 17 at the time of the incident. 

Back in March, his co-defendant, Jordan Montalvo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

What's next:

Victim impact statements are expected to be read this afternoon. 

It's unclear when sentencing will take place for Romero-Munoz.

The Source: Information from FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann who is in the courtroom, along with previous FOX 26 reporting. 

