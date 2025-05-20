Rio Bonito Road shooting: Man found guilty of capital murder in 2022 carjacking

The second suspect charged in connection with a deadly 2022 carjacking has been found guilty.

Rio Bonito Road shooting: Second suspect found guilty in deadly carjacking

20-year-old Carlos Romero-Munoz was found guilty of capital murder by a judge for the shooting death of a woman in the Alief area.

20-year-old Carlos Romero-Munoz

Romero-Munoz was 17 at the time of the incident.

Back in March, his co-defendant, Jordan Montalvo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

What's next:

Victim impact statements are expected to be read this afternoon.

It's unclear when sentencing will take place for Romero-Munoz.