Richmond police investigating death of social media influencer

article

The Richmond Police Department is investigating following the death of a social media influencer as a possible murder/suicide.

Authorities were called out to the Cortland Apartments, located at 5200 Pointe West Circle, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.



Police said 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, known on social media as ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, was found dead inside her home.

Authorities added a second body, who they believe is the suspect, was also located inside the home.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Investigators believe there was not a relationship between the suspect and Gagnier.



The suspect’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The cause of death for both is pending autopsy results from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner.



The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

