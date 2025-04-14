The Brief A Houston mortuary has been ordered to cease operations. Last week, officials said bodies were found lying on the ground and on cardboard. The business has 14 days to meet code and other criteria before the state commission will decide if they can reopen.



A Houston mortuary has been ordered by the state to cease operations after officials say bodies were found lying on the ground and on cardboard at the business last week.

Richardson Mortuary issued cease and desist

The Texas Funeral Service Commission on Monday ordered Richardson Mortuary, located at 3201 Brookfield Dr. in Houston, to cease and desist all operations immediately.

According to the notice, the commission inspected the business on April 11 and found that the facility failed to meet building, health and safety codes.

The commission says the establishment also "engaged in fraudulent, unprofessional, or deceptive conduct in providing funeral services or merchandise to a customer and engaged in dishonest conduct, willful conduct or negligence in the practice of embalming or funeral directing that is likely to or does deceive, defraud, or otherwise injure the public in violation of TEX. OCC. CODE § 651.459(2) and § 651.459 (3)."

The business has 14 days to meet several criteria from the commission, including meeting code, passing inspection and submitting several records to the commission. The commission will determine if the business remains closed or reopens.

Law enforcement at Houston mortuary

Richardson Mortuary was the scene of a law enforcement response on Friday.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a report of an assault at Richardson Mortuary on Brookfield Street shortly before noon on Friday. The caller told police that someone had been stabbed.

The man who was allegedly stabbed told FOX 26 that he was being taken to the hospital. He stated that he had gone to the mortuary to check on his mother and found the building undergoing some construction. He posted a video to social media saying there were several bodies in the building with no AC.

HPD Captain Jim Dale says the man was stabbed by an employee at the mortuary.

The employee allegedly allowed the man to enter the building so he could check on funeral services for his mother.

After the man posted the video on social media, his family members arrived at the scene. The employee and the man allegedly got into a fight, and the employee claims to have stabbed the man out of self-defense.

The unidentified employee had not been charged as of Friday afternoon, according to Capt. Dale.

The victim allegedly suffered a "superficial wound" and was no longer at the hospital.

According to officials, at least 10 bodies were found lying around the funeral home. Capt. Dale says the bodies were lying on the ground and on cardboard.

The bodies were reportedly transported to other funeral homes to be stored properly.

