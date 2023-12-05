Reyes-Revilla pushes back against bigotry claim in District H Council race

Allegations of politically motivated bigotry in the hotly contested race to represent District H on Houston City Council.

At issue, an attack message texted by candidate Cynthia Reyes-Revilla challenging the professional record, ethics and religious convictions of opponent Mario Castillo.

While unmentioned in the copy, the advert includes a picture of Castillo with his husband, triggering backlash from some who view the illustration as intentionally homophobic within the context of the wider character bash.

Reyes-Revilla says that was never her intention.

"I am not what I am being called. I am not anti-gay. I am not homophobic. Probably more than half of the people on my campaign are LGBT. They are paid. They are volunteers. They are supporters, but I don't wish to use my friends and my family's personal choices and sexual orientation to gain a vote. They are people. They are my friends and that's how I see them," said Reyes-Revilla.

Reyes-Revilla contends her message was meant to counter five attack mailers distributed by Castillo and a campaign web page which identified her personal address and the identities of her two daughters, ages nine and 11.

"To attack me as a candidate is one thing, but it becomes very personal to me and offensive when you attack my family," said Reyes-Revilla.

Castillio declined FOX 26's interview request, offering instead a statement from campaign adviser Grant Martin.

"There was a time when candidates could stoop to homophobic dog whistles and get away with it, but in Houston, that time is long past. Reyes-Revilla's stunt was the last gasp of a dying campaign," wrote Martin.

With the runoff election four days away, Reyes-Revilla criticized Castillo's silence.

"If he is unable to speak about his actions on his campaign and here I am standing, defending myself and letting people know what the truth is. I think that speaks volumes," said Reyes-Revilla.

As a result of the controversy, Reyes-Revilla lost the endorsements of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, both of whom employ Castillo's advisor Grant Martin on their own campaign efforts.