Reward offered for information on 1981 slaying of Texas mother

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a reward of up to $6,000 for new information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the 1981 slaying of a young Texas mother.

According to DPS, 22-year-old Karen Lynn Douglas was found stabbed to death in her Houston home on Jan. 6, 1981. Her mother reportedly found Douglas when she came to the house on Croteau Drive to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment.

Karen's infant child was found unharmed in the house with her.

Douglas’ husband was at work at the time of her death, according to DPS.

Law enforcement determined there was a struggle prior to Douglas’ death. She was last seen alive two hours before she was found dead.

In the months before and after Douglas’ death, there were other unsolved home invasions in the area, in which women who were home alone were attacked with a knife, according to a press release from DPS. It’s believed these crimes were committed by a young, slender white male.

It remains unclear if Douglas’ death is linked to those other crimes.

To be eligible for cash rewards tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

