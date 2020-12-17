Reward for information announced in attack of woman at Sugar Land home

article

Authorities announced a reward for information in the attack of a 46-year-old woman in front of her house in Sugar Land.

The Sugar Land Police Department, Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers and the victim’s family held a press conference on Thursday morning.

The assault occurred in the 200 block of Wilmington Court around 7 p.m. November 5.

Police say a woman reported that she was attacked by a man in the street in front of her house while taking out the trash.

She told authorities that she was struck in the head, fell to the ground and was kicked and hit before running back inside her home.

According to police, she believes the man left in a dark SUV driven by another man.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Police say the attacker did not say anything or make demands, and authorities believe his intent was to severely injure the woman.

According to police, it does not appear to be a random attack.

Authorities say surveillance video showed an SUV parked nearby for at least an hour before the assault. The vehicle is described as a dark colored or black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Bend Crime Stoppers 281-342-TIPS (8477).