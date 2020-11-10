Resolution for Acres Homes builder who asked FOX 26 for help with illegal dumping problem

Here’s a follow-up about an Acres Homes builder who was stuck with hundreds of yards of dirt dumped illegally on his property.

After weeks of frustration, trying to get someone to take care of the mess, the builder says things started improving shortly after sharing the story with FOX 26.

Saturday morning, on James Franklin Street, was interrupted by the roar of heavy machinery, as loaders and dump trucks arrived to haul away the mounds and mounds of dirt that was dumped there.

The soil and debris had been there since early October, when property owner Johnny Hollins says trucks started dumping.

He tells us a nearby developer finally took responsibility, saying the dirt had been delivered to the wrong place.

"After your story, the responsible party came out and removed all the dirt," says Hollins. "They said they would remove it and that it was a mistake on their end."

The solution came in the nick-of-time, as warnings were posted on Hollins' property, from the Houston Department of Neighborhoods, that he was about to get a ticket if he didn't get rid of the dirt.

The department previously told FOX 26 that city code makes property owners responsible for violations found on their property. That solution would have cost thousands of dollars and, potentially, delayed Hollins' plans to build affordable homes on the parcel. Instead, he's now thankful that his complaints and calls were quickly answered, after sharing his story.

"Before, I was getting no traction," says Hollins, "When FOX 26 stepped in, we started to get some traction and got this issue resolved."

The developer who paid to have the dirt removed never answered FOX 26’s calls or messages, and that number is now disconnected.

Johnny Hollins says he's just happy to be back on track to start building dozens of homes for families who need them.

