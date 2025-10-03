Resilience and triumph: Sirey Moran's path from Honduras to international fame

article

The Brief Sirey Moran, hailing from Progreso, Yoro, overcame economic hardships and family challenges to become Miss Universe Honduras 2016, despite facing controversy and legal battles with her national directors. She won the Nuestra Belleza Latina reality show in 2021, earning a contract with Univision and training at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística, which led her to work in sports journalism covering soccer leagues. Sirey, a passionate traveler who has visited 34 countries across all continents, faced a career setback after Univision's merger with Televisa, but her resilience and ambition continue to drive her forward in the media industry.



Sirey Moran's journey from Honduras to the dazzling lights of international television is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the power of dreams. Born into a family that faced economic hardships, Sirey's story is one of triumph over adversity.

‘My name was not Sirey anymore, it was Honduras’

The backstory:

Her mother, a beacon of perseverance, walked to school without shoes, later becoming a lawyer and raising four children who each carved their own paths to success.

Sirey's brother is an engineer, her sister a doctor, and Sirey herself emerged as a prominent figure in the world of beauty pageants and television.

Sirey's ascent to fame began with her unexpected entry into the world of beauty pageants. Despite never envisioning herself as a beauty queen, her towering presence and undeniable charisma led her to the Miss Universe Honduras pageant, where she clinched the title and represented her country in Thailand in 2016.

Her journey, however, was marred by controversy. Allegations of physical and verbal abuse by her national directors led to a legal battle that saw her stripped of her title.

Undeterred, Sirey fought back, retaining her title and competing in Miss Universe, showcasing her indomitable spirit.

"Life is about ups and downs. Sometimes, we think the down part is bad. It’s a tough moment, it’s not comfortable, it’s hard. Then you start learning that you’re stronger than what you think," Moran said.

‘At some point you gotta show you’re more than a beauty queen'

What they're saying:

In 2021, Sirey's stardom rose even higher when she won the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, a victory that came with a $50,000 prize, a coveted contract with Univision, and the opportunity to hone her skills at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística in Mexico City.

Her fans eagerly anticipated her appearance on popular Univision programs like Despierta America and El Gordo y La Flaca, but Sirey was instead sent to Mexico City to join the network's sports division, focusing on Mexican and international soccer leagues.

"Remove that tag of a beauty queen that it’s wonderful, it’s a big chance. At some point, you gotta show the world that you’re more than a beauty queen, more than a beautiful face. Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, she’s beautiful and has a great body, but she doesn’t have a brain’," Moran said.

Sirey's passion for sports journalism and her love for travel have taken her to 34 countries across all seven continents, enriching her perspective and broadening her horizons.

Her journey in television, however, faced a setback when Univision merged with Televisa, resulting in her layoff. Yet, Sirey's story is far from over.

Her resilience and adaptability continue to drive her forward, as she navigates the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment.

"When you start working on television, and you don’t have a contract, people think your life is over. I asked why I was the one who always arrived earlier than I had to, and I always said, ‘Yes,’ but that’s life," Moran said.

What's next:

Sirey Moran's life is a narrative of overcoming obstacles, embracing opportunities, and inspiring others. Her journey from a small town in Honduras to the global stage is a powerful reminder that, with determination and courage, one can transcend limitations and achieve greatness.

Moran's professional goals involve continuing to travel the world, getting back to working on television, and starting her own podcast. On a more personal note, she hopes to get married and have children.

On what she would tell her younger self:

"Don’t be shy because I was so shy, and I feel like that closed a lot of doors for me. Be strong because you will go through a lot of things, but those things will make you stronger and God will take care of you all the time," Moran said.

