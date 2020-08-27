Residents return to Galveston Island relieved to see area saved from Hurricane Laura

Plywood is coming off the windows on Galveston Island. Residents evacuated earlier this week as Hurricane Laura threatened the island. On Thursday morning, the county deemed it safe for residents to return.

“I'm glad to be back home and I'm glad everything is still in tact because some people don't have nothing right now,” said Sadie Castano who spent the night at her sister’s home.

Cheri Wood and her husband returned home from Dickinson around noon on Thursday.

“We've gotta unload both vehicles and just very happy and relieved,” Mrs. Wood told FOX 26.

Castano and Wood both expressed mixed emotions — happy Hurricane Laura spared their homes but sad about the devastation it caused in Lousiana.

“Keep all the people in prayer that have lost maybe everything or a loved one,” added Wood.

The ferry from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula resumed service around 10 a.m. on Thursday. It didn't take long for cars to line up as residents and property owners were eager to check on their homes.

“We were lucky to find out that our house was still in one piece,” said Andy Sherman. He says he left last minute on Wednesday and did not have time to board up the windows.