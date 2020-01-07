Residents, politicians demand that concrete company cancel its expansion plans

Local, state, and national politicians are rallying against the expansion of a concrete ready mix business in a northwest Houston neighborhood, citing environmental hazards.

Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference outside of Soto Ready Mix on De Soto Road Tuesday, calling on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to deny its environmental permit application, and also asking the ready-mix company to withdraw its application.

“This type of facility does not belong in a neighborhood or across the street from a park,” said Turner.

The business has been located across the street from Highland Park since 2015. Turner says Soto Ready Mix, which is located near his home, is one of 188 concrete batch plants in the City of Houston, and it’s one too many.

“These neighbors were here before that plant,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who joined the mayor at the press conference.

The press conference included a list of 34 citations the business has received.

Neighbors joined the event, voicing their health concerns.

“I’ve never had asthma my whole life, and two years ago it started really bad,” said Kathy Tatum.

“The dust from the cars driving down the street pushes that air up, and then I just cough because I have respiratory problems,” said Lillian Simpson.

“We’ve got dust settling on our house,” said Donna Williams. ”I just heard my husband mention the loud vibrating—the vibration of the house from the weight of the concrete trucks.”

The Williams family watched their property value take a dive when the concrete plant went up right next to their forever home.

“We feel that we are stuck with a home that no one else would ever want because no one would want to live next door—even the owner of Soto Ready Mix—no one would want to live next door to a concrete batch plant,” said Williams. “As I drive...and see concrete plants off the highways in the middle of nowhere, that’s where they should be.”

Soto Ready Mix did not immediately get back to FOX 26 when we reached out for comment.

The TCEQ says there will be a preliminary hearing on January 23 on whether to approve the permit for expanded concrete production. TCEQ says they are factoring in the company’s compliance history and any complaints they’ve received as they decide whether to approve the permit.