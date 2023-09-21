The Houston Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify multiple suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery on Aug. 26.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: 3 suspects sought during crazy jewelry store robbery on Greens Road

According to police, two men and a woman approached the victim as he walked to his apartment complex in the 5500 block of Gasmer around 8:30 p.m.

A gun was pointed at the man while he was being ordered to hand over his property, according to officials.

The female with the two men, searched the victim and took his wallet and cellphone.

Police say all three suspects ran from the scene to an unknown location.

MORE STORIES: Houston shooting: Suspects charged same day alleged victim laid to rest

According to HPD, the three suspects were identified as Hispanic. One of the men was described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds while the other man was said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.

The Houston Police are urgently seeking any information or assistance that could lead to the identification and arrest of these individuals. The arrest of any felony suspects may make tipsters eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. For those who wish to remain anonymous while being considered for a cash payment, Crime Stoppers of Houston can be reached directly at 713-222-TIPS.