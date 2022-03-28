Expand / Collapse search

Tree trimmer dies after contact with power line in NW Harris Co.

By
Published 
Updated 2:19PM
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

A tree trimmer died after he came into contact with a main power line in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 5700 block of Pinewilde in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The Champions Fire Department said a high-angle rescue team responded to the scene.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are also at the scene.