Tree trimmer dies after contact with power line in NW Harris Co.
A tree trimmer died after he came into contact with a main power line in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, authorities say.
The incident occurred in the 5700 block of Pinewilde in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood.
The Champions Fire Department said a high-angle rescue team responded to the scene.
Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are also at the scene.
