Republican Party of Texas censures Speaker Dade Phelan

The Republican Party of Texas has announced they've officially censured Representative Dade Phelan on Saturday, according to a release.

Officials said they will be "imposing the full set of penalties allowed by the rules, for lack of fidelity to Republican principles and priorities."

According to a release, rule 44 of the Republican Party of Texas allows the party to censure elected officials who violate Republican Party of Texas principles and priorities three times or more in a given biennium.

The censure of Phelan details five such instances on issues such as the impeachment of Ken Paxton, Democrat Committee Chairs, border security, and educational freedom.

The release stated that the original censure resolution was passed by the Jasper County Republican Party with at least two-thirds support and required a three-fifths vote to pass the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee. The final vote was 55 in favor, four opposed, and four abstentions.

Those opposed included Donnie Wisenbaker SD1, Fernando Trevino SD 14, Morgan Graham SD 27, and Lynda Hogue SD 28.

Those who abstained were Jim Pikl SD 8, Anne Gebhart SD 9, Dan Tully SD 9, and Steve Evans SD 28.

Phelan is now the four elected official in the history of the Republican Party of Texas to be censured utilizing the Rule 44 censure option.

You can read the full resolution by clicking here or view below: