Reports: George Springer agrees to deal with Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer’s time with the Houston Astros has come to an end.



The MVP of the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.



Springer, 31, has spent his entire seven-year career in Houston, where he was a three-time All-Star and won two Silver Slugger awards.

A fan favorite, Springer is tied for fourth all-time in MLB history with 19 career postseason home runs.

He clubbed five of those round-trippers in the 2017 World Series when Houston won its only world title, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Springer hit .379 in that Fall Classic, with 7 RBI and 8 extra-base hits.



Springer turned down the Astros’ one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer earlier this offseason. As a result of his departure, Houston will receive a compensatory draft pick.



In Toronto, Springer joins a Blue Jays lineup that features several familiar names – Cavan Biggio is the son of Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is the younger brother of Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel.