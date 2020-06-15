Report: Multiple Houston Texans players tested positive for COVID-19

article

Multiple Houston Texans players recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports sources revealed “several” Texans players as well as “several” Dallas Cowboys players recently tested positive.

According to Rapoport, the affected players are not believed to have been in their teams' facilities and teams followed protocol.

It is unclear how many or which Texans players tested positive.

According to TMZ, running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of the Cowboys players players who tested positive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.