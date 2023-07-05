A man who was caught on camera violently assaulting an elderly woman is expected in court Wednesday morning. Except this time it's for an entirely separate case; he is now charged with murder.

Houston Police believe Melvin Walker, 60, may have been on the run for the murder when the elderly assault happened.

FOX 26 first reported on Walker about a week ago, when he was caught on video putting an 86-year-old woman in a chokehold before allegedly burglarizing her north Houston home.

This happened as police were investigating him for a separate crime: the murder of 47-year-old Daniel Arguijo.

According to court documents, Arguijo was shot and killed on June 9 at the Palms at Cypress Station apartments where Walker lives. He was charged with Arguijo's murder on the 30th, however, three days later, he was arrested and charged with elderly assault and burglary.

The 60-year-old is already facing multiple charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and felony possession of a weapon--on top of the added murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Walker has already served decades in prison for crimes dating back to the 80s but is due back in court Wednesday morning.

