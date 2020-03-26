Rep. Lizzie Fletcher self-quarantines due to flu-like symptoms, waits for COVID-19 test results

article

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, representing Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, in the greater Houston area, will self-quarantine until she receives COVID-19 test results.

After experiencing flu-like symptoms, including a temperature above 101 degrees, Congresswoman Fletcher sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution. At the determination of her physician, she was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. She will continue to work from home until she receives her test results.

“Representing Texas’ Seventh Congressional District and making sure our community has the resources it needs to combat coronavirus together is my highest priority. I will continue to work from home, as I have been, advocating for the needs of our community and working to solve problems with my colleagues in Congress and our partners here at home," she says.

