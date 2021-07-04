Rental relief drive helps hundreds apply for additional $53.5 million in aid

article

Many families are still struggling to avoid eviction now that the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit has ended in Texas.

Another $53.5 million in rental assistance in Houston and Harris County is now available. Advocates say many qualified people don't apply for aid because of illiteracy, lack of technology, or even anxiety.

That's why 15 organizations teamed up Wednesday at Harvest Time Church and connected nearly 600 people with the resources they need.

If you need rental assistance, you can apply at HoustonHarrisHelp.org. The Keep Harris Housed coalition has helped keep more than 3,000 working people housed this year.

Wednesday's relief drive was a collaboration of the YMCA of Greater Houston, Alliance for Multicultural Community Services, Harris County Community Services Department- HCCSD, Texas Housers, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, BakerRipley, the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, the South Texas College of Law Houston, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, and Lone Star Legal Aid. Alliance for Multicultural Community Services Texas Housers Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston BakerRipley Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation South Texas College of Law Houston BLSA Houston Volunteer Lawyers Lone Star Legal Aid.

