Rental assistance available to eligible Galveston residents

article

Many people across the country are still struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into 2021.

There's good news for residents in the City of Galveston. The city is now accepting applications for rental assistance for income-eligible households through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

TERAP helps families economically impacted by COVID-19 stay housed during the pandemic.

The program can pay up to six-months of an eligible Galveston City household’s rent, including rental debts, with at least one of those months covering a month of future rent. It can also provide rental assistance to Galveston City tenants who have been sued for eviction, providing the landlord and tenant an alternative to eviction.

Applications are open through February 26, 2021.

To apply for TERAP, applicants must meet the following:

Advertisement

1. Live in the City of Galveston

2. Document financial impact due to the loss of income or job or medical, quarantine, or school closure after March 1, 2020

3. Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits of 80% (on application overview)

4. Cannot have any duplicated rental assistance

5. Proof of tenancy

6. Landlord must agree to participate

7. Other restrictions apply

8. Public Housing and Section 8 Voucher units are NOT ELIGIBLE

To apply or find more information, like income limits, click here or call the Grants & Housing Dept. at 409-797-3820.