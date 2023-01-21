Regal Cinemas closing 39 US movie theaters following parent company Cineworld's bankruptcy filing

article

Regal Cinemas is preparing to close 39 movie theaters around the U.S. in mid-February, according to a new document filed in bankruptcy court this week by its U.K. parent company Cineworld.

The filing says by rejecting the leases starting Feb. 15, "the Debtors estimate.... [it] will save their estates approximately $22 million annually."

Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy in September, wrote that its "businesses have been acutely impacted by the global spread of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences, including a decline in cinema attendance, a disrupted film release and production schedule, and a rise in at home entertainment alternatives."

People visit a Regal Cinemas theater in New York City. (Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images)

The 39 theaters set to close are:

Alaska:

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage

California:

Berkeley 7, Berkeley

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, Cajon

Metro Point, Costa Mesa

Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido

Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles

Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda

Colorado:

Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton

SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial

Florida:

Shadowood 16, Boca Raton

South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami

The Regal Cinemas Union Square location in New York City, one of the 39 theaters set to close. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hawaii:

Keauhou Stadium 7, Kona

Illinois:

Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach

Maine:

Brunswick 10, Brunswick

Maryland:

Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie

Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville

Massachusetts:

Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston

Nebraska:

Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha

Nevada:

Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas

New Hampshire:

Concord 10, Concord

New Jersey:

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing

Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg

A Regal Cinemas theater in Irvine, California, that will remain open while seven others are set to close across the state. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

New Mexico:

Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe

New York:

Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca

Cortlandt Town Center, Mohegan Lake

Union Square Stadium 14, New York

Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester

Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville

North Carolina:

Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex

Ohio:

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron

Pennsylvania:

Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown

Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks

Virginia:

Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville

Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake

Washington:

Meridian 16, Seattle

Washington, D.C.:

Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C.

Regal, as of April 2022, said it "operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,787 screens in 505 theaters in 42 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan."

