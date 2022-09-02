Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival returns to Dickinson after 5-year hiatus

article

After a five-year hiatus, the City of Dickinson will be bringing back its inaugural music festival during the Labor Day weekend.

The Red, White & Bayou Texas Music Festival & Tailgate kicks off Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 following a five-year break after Hurricane Harvey.

Dickinson started hosting the festival in May 2009, making it an annual tradition until 2017, when 80 percent of the city was flooded because of Harvey and the festival was forced to be on hold.

This year's festival will be coming back bigger than ever, according to the city's press release, with live concerts, a new cookoff, and a tailgate.

"The City of Dickinson is elated to bring back this time-honored tradition in the City," Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth said in a press statement. "We have spent the last five years since Harvey rebuilding and growing into the community we are today. We hope the entire region will celebrate Labor Day weekend with us in Dickinson with live country music, food, and family."

Tickets for Saturday are $10 and $15 for Sunday and cost $21 for both days. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. VIP passes for $120 a day are also available. To buy your tickets or learn more about the festival, click here.